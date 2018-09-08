Ron Jaworski Says Jimmy Garoppolo Is Like Young & Montana, He Can Be A Hall Of Famer!

Ron Jaworski Garoppolo Is Like Young & Montana He Can Be A Hall Of Famer!

Jimmy Garoppolo's only started five games for the 49ers, but that's all Ron Jaworski's needed to see -- 'cause he's telling TMZ Sports the S.F. QB "absolutely" can be a Hall of Famer!!

"When I see a Garoppolo," Jaws says, "I see a guy that the sky is the limit."

The ex-Eagles QB tells us he loves the way Jimmy plays with his mind, arm and legs ... and says he's basically a cross between TWO Niners legends.

"You've got a Joe Montana, Steve Young kind of guy in San Francisco right now, and that's going to be the pillar of that football team for a good decade," Jaworski says.

FYI ... Jimmy's only thrown 272 passes in his five-year NFL career and only has 12 passing touchdowns.

Sooo ... too early for the lofty praise?? Maybe ... but we know of at least one person who probably agrees with Ron ...