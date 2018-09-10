Alexi Lalas Co-Signs Chad Ochocinco's MLS Dream, 'He's Crazy Enough'

Alexi Lalas Chad Ochocinco is Crazy Enough ... To Be MLS Goalie

Chad Ochocinco wants to be an MLS goalie ... and Alexi Lalas says he already has one major keeper skill mastered ... he's crazy!!

We spoke with Lalas about Ochocinco's 2-year plan to try out for David Beckham's new expansion team in Miami ... and surprisingly, he's not completely shutting down the idea -- he actually thinks 85 could be ready SOONER than 2020.

"The only thing I know about goalkeepers is that they're crazy," Lalas says. "So he'll fit right in!"

"He doesn't need 2 years, he's crazy now! I love him!"

As for Ochocinco seeking the career change at 40 years old ... Lalas seems shocked, but it's clear he's not putting it past the guy to actually follow through with it.

But, if Beckham comes calling for Lalas? You gotta check out his answer.