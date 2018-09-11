Larry Nassar Drugged, Raped and Impregnated 17-Year-Old, Lawsuit Claims

Larry Nassar Drugged, Raped & Impregnated 17-Year-Old ... Lawsuit Claims

A former Michigan State field hockey player claims Larry Nassar raped her back in 1992 -- and got her pregnant -- but when she tried to go to cops, a high-ranking MSU official shut her down.

The woman behind the suit is Erika Davis -- who was 17 years old when she suffered a knee injury during an MSU team practice and her coach referred her to Nassar.

During an exam, Davis claims Nassar crushed up a pill and made her drink it -- and a short time later she got "very woozy" and could not move her limbs.

Davis claims she passed out -- and woke up to Nassar raping her vaginally and ejaculating into her.

Later in the summer, Davis says a pregnancy test came back positive "and the only person who could have caused her to be pregnant was [Nassar]."

She miscarried a few weeks later, according to the suit.

Davis claims she told friends who recommended she go to the police -- but when she did, a detective told her he was "powerless to investigate ... and to go to the athletic department."

Davis says the athletic department had already dismissed her complaint and the Sergeant told her that MSU athletic director George Perles was a "powerful man" and that "she should just drop it."

Davis says she eventually moved on with her life and repressed the memories -- until 2018 after other victims began speaking out. That's when she decided to resurrect her legal action.

In her suit Davis says, had MSU taken her seriously back then, the school "could have prevented hundreds of young girls and women from being sexually assaulted by Defendant Nassar."