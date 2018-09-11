Norm Macdonald Happy #MeToo Has 'Slowed Down' ... Forgive Roseanne & C.K.

Norm Macdonald Defends Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr, Bashes #MeToo Movement

Norm Macdonald is no friend of the #MeToo movement ... and the comedian is tired of seeing showbiz types like Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K. having their careers ruined by scandals.

Norm says he's happy the #MeToo movement has "slowed down" ... and he has a hard time believing every victim who comes forward with allegations, according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star also says it's a shame Roseanne and Louis had their careers derailed by backlash to their words and actions ... believing everyone deserves forgiveness if they admit their wrongs and show remorse.

Norm even set up a conversation between Roseanne and Louis after they both had gigs canceled -- Barr had her show axed by ABC in the wake of racist comments and C.K. was dropped by Netflix and FX following sexual misconduct.

Norm says Roseanne and Louis lost everything in a day, but the victims didn't suffer the same way.

It's some pretty inflammatory stuff from Norm, but we're guessing he won't be fazed by any negative feedback.