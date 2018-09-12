Richie Incognito Funeral Home Arrest Video 'Don't Do Anything Stupid'

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained Richie Incognito's arrest video -- showing cops running up on the NFL lineman after he allegedly threatened to shoot staffers at an Arizona funeral home in the wake of his dad's death.

It all went down on August 20 -- the footage begins with a staffer telling cops Incognito was bullying people in the mortuary and "threatened one of our funeral directors."

When cops entered the place, Richie was already face down on the floor -- and attempting to cooperate with police. But, things got very weird a short time later.

One cop told Incognito, "Don't do anything stupid, okay? Put your hands behind your back."

Richie was adamant he did nothing wrong and didn't threaten anyone -- but there are super bizarre moments in the full 50-minute footage where Incognito seems totally out of it and contradicts himself several times.

He goes from totally calm and lucid to angry and screaming in a matter of seconds -- before returning back to calm and friendly.

He tells cops he's not on meds -- and then tells them he is. He says he's never been arrested before and then tells cops he's been arrested several times.

Richie also says he didn't cause any trouble but admits he's been emotional over the death of his father.

Scottsdale PD couldn't have been nicer to Richie -- keeping him calm, getting him water and getting a large van to transport him to jail because he wouldn't fit in the standard squad car.

They even said a prayer over him while he was in handcuffs.

Richie told police he had guns in his truck -- which officials later found and confiscated.

He was booked for disorderly conduct and making threats -- both allegations he adamantly denies.