Tim Tebow in New York with Hottest Chick in the Universe

Tim Tebow Hits New York with Hottest Chick in the Universe!!

Here's Tim Tebow hittin' the Big Apple with a woman whose looks are out of this world ... and she also just happens to be his girlfriend.

The minor league baseball superstar and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters -- Miss Universe 2017 -- were spotted out in New York on Wednesday ... fresh off the couple officially meeting each others' parents earlier this week.

The big meetup appears to still be going on ... with Tim and Demi-Leigh's parents joining them on their day out in the city.

Tim first acknowledged the relationship with the 23-year-old to ESPN back in July ... saying "She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life."

Things sure looked pretty G-rated for the couple on Wednesday, though ... no PDA at all.

But, meeting the parents is a big step for the couple ... soooooo, engagement coming soon?

Stay tuned ...