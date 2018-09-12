Vanilla Ice's Estranged Wife Wants Him to Pay For Home Repairs

EXCLUSIVE
Vanilla Ice doesn't live with his estranged wife anymore, but she claims he should still pony up for desperately needed home repairs ... 'cause the HOA is breathing down her neck!!!
VI and Laura Van Winkle are in the middle of a divorce ... and she's asking the court to make Ice open his wallet and pay for repairs on the home they share in Florida -- according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.
Laura lives in the home with their daughter, and she says the HOA is PISSED they have a dirty or mildewed roof and no fence around their pool. The horror!!!
Laura claims Vanilla blew off multiple notices by saying he wasn't the homeowner anymore ... but she says that's BS and adds Ice should fix everything because he says he's raking in $825K a year.