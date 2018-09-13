Eminem MGK Needs To 'Shut The F*** Up'

Eminem Speaks on Machine Gun Kelly Beef

Eminem isn't sure how he's gonna fire back at Machine Gun Kelly in their heated feud -- but he is making one thing crystal clear ... MGK needs to "shut the f*** up."

In an interview with Sway, Em says he wants to "destroy" MGK but he doesn't want to make Kelly bigger by giving him attention or extra publicity.

It's a little too late for that.

Shady took a deep dive into his beef with MGK ... saying it all started 6 years ago when MGK sent a tweet saying Eminem's 16-year-old daughter, Hailie, was "hot as f***" ... and ignited again when Kelly took a direct shot at Em on a collab with Tech N9ne.

Eminem feels like he's being forced to respond to MGK's diss track, "Rap Devil," and says the entire situation is "f***ing weird."

Eminem is wary of firing back at Kelly ... 'cause that will open the gates to more beef with "every f***ing body" he dissed on his new album, "Kamikaze."

Regardless of what Em ultimately decides, he says he doesn't give a f*** about Kelly or his career -- but you gotta see his review of MGK's skills on "Rap Devil." He actually praised him! Begrudgingly.