Don't Cry for Virgin Colton Underwood on 'Bachelor,' says Dr. Jenn Mann

Colton Underwood putting his virginity up for grabs on "The Bachelor" will be just another day at the office for him ... according to Dr. Jenn Mann.

We got the "Couples Therapy" doc Thursday night at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, and she compared Colton's situation to throwing meat at a hungry wolf -- after all, he's a 26-year-old virgin who will have dozens of women fighting for him.

But, Jenn says it's nothing new for him. Remember, Colton's a former NFL player who's had plenty of hot chicks around him. She also addressed whether it's a smart move for him to punch his V-card on a reality show.

One more thing ... we already knew Jenn is smart as hell, but watch this clip. When she said, "the men that go on ['The Bachelor'] are not exactly mieskeits" -- it was time for a serious Google search.

Rough translation: Colton's not fugly.