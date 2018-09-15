Larry King Julie Chen Should Stand By Her Man!!!

Larry King Says Julie Chen Was Right To Stand By Les Moonves

Larry King thinks Julie Chen Moonves was not only right to stand by her man ... he sang her praises for doing so -- literally.

We got Larry and wife Shawn Friday night in Bev Hills leaving Madeo, and Larry said he's known Les for many many years, and what the former CBS honcho did 2 decades ago was horrible. Nevertheless, he thinks Julie's loyalty is appropriate.

Larry then put Shawn on the spot and asked what she would do. Shawn uncomfortably did some math, and ultimately came out on Julie's side.

To button it up ... Larry gave us a rousing rendition -- well, more like a rendition -- of a famous country song.