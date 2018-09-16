Adele Massive Malibu Cover-up!!!

Adele Covers Her Face as She Leaves Malibu Restaurant

Adele walked out of a fancy Malibu restaurant on what may have been the most beautiful evening of the summer, but by the looks of it, she was ready for a storm.

The singer's head was almost fully covered Saturday night as she left Nobu by the beach. You see a sliver of hair, but that's about it.

She's with a guy, who looks like he may be security.

It's interesting ... Adele has not been much in public. You'll recall she said a while back she was done with touring. In fact, she canceled the 2 final shows of last year's tour.

She's said she wanted to spend more time with her family.