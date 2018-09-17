Meek Mill Dropping Kaepernick Song 'They Lynch His Bank Account'

Meek Mill has a song about Colin Kaepernick in the works -- saying the way the QB's been treated by the NFL is essentially a financial "lynching."

One of the lyrics -- "They won’t lynch him by hanging from a tree. They lynch his bank account."

Meek gave a preview of the song to Page Six ... saying the song will appear on his upcoming album. Other lines include ...

-- "They told Kaep to stand up if you want to play for a team, and most of his teammates said the same thing."

-- "Back in the ’30s you would be killed if you kneeled. They won’t kill you now, they just take you out of the deal."

A strong defense of his friend -- as we previously reported, Colin and Meek spoke over the phone while the rapper was locked up.

In fact, while he was imprisoned, Meek joined Colin's philanthropic offensive -- each pledging $10,000 to Philadelphia's Youth Service Inc.

Now that he's out, Meek is taking his support to the next level by doing what he does best -- rapping about it.