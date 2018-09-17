'The 100' Star Marie Avgeropoulos Charged with Felony Domestic Violence ... For Alleged BF Attack

'The 100' Star Marie Avgeropoulos Charged with Felony Domestic Violence

Marie Avgeropoulos -- known for playing a post-apocalyptic juvenile delinquent on CW's hit sci-fi show -- is facing some real-life legal trouble now ... a felony charge for allegedly attacking her boyfriend.

"The 100" star's been hit with one count of felony corporal injury to a spouse ... this according to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office. She's set to be arraigned Monday. Avgeropoulos was arrested last month for the incident.

We broke the story ... Avgeropoulos' boyfriend called police claiming she hit him during a verbal argument. Cops hauled her off to jail after they said they noticed marks on his body.

Marie then took this memorable, teary-eyed mug shot.

Sources close to Marie claim the actress was on new meds, mixed it with wine during dinner that evening ... and had a bad reaction. We were told the BF begged cops not to take her away and didn't want to press charges.

If convicted, she faces up to 4 years in prison.