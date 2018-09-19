Plies Arrested at Tampa Intl. for Gun Found in Carry-On Bag

Rapper Plies Arrested at Tampa Airport After Gun Found in Carry-On Bag

EXCLUSIVE

Plies was arrested after a gun was found in his carry-on bag as he was trying to board a plane in Tampa ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the rapper was getting a bag scanned Wednesday morning at Tampa International Airport before getting onto a Delta flight when TSA agents discovered a Glock 43 in one of his bags, as well as a fully-loaded magazine lying beside it.

We're told Plies had no permit for the gun, and was arrested by airport police for carrying a concealed weapon -- a felony. We're told he's currently in custody at Tampa International ... and will be transferred to Hillsborough County Jail.

Sources close to Plies tell TMZ he mistakenly grabbed the wrong bag before heading to the airport, and admits the gun is his. We're also told he is a registered gun owner.