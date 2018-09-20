LeBron James on Trump Insults, 'That's Like Somebody Saying I Can't Play Ball'

LeBron James Trump Calling Me Dumb? 'That's Like Saying I Can't Play Ball'

LeBron James is lashing back at Donald Trump -- saying he didn't give a crap when POTUS called him dumb because, "I'm not."

"That's like somebody saying I can't play ball," LeBron told The Hollywood Reporter.

"That doesn't bother me at all. What bothers me is that he has time to even do that. He has the most powerful job in the world. Like, you really got this much time that you can comment on me?"

LeBron is referencing a tweet Trump put out on August 3 in the wake of LJ's interview on CNN, when the NBA superstar said the President is using sports to divide America.

Trump tweeted, "LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

LeBron has been extremely critical of the President for a while -- calling him a "bum" after Trump uninvited the Golden State Warriors to the White House to celebrate their NBA title in 2017.