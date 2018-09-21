Anwar Hadid Huge Hickey ... Hooking Up With Kendall???

9/21/2018 9:41 AM PDT

Anwar Hadid Caught With Huge Hickey on His Neck in Milan

Here's Anwar Hadid just trying to keep his love life on the down-low during Milan Fashion Week and ... JUST KIDDING, LOOK AT THAT HUGE HICKEY ON HIS NECK!!!!

The young model is apparently having a great time in Italy, but the love scar has us wondering who left it there? Anwar has a long hookup history with fellow models ... and guess which famous former flame was also in Milan? Kendall Jenner﻿!

Remember, back in the summer, Anwar and Kendall were sucking face﻿ at an after-party.   

He's definitely not trying to hide the evidence of a steamy night with someone -- so, maybe it was Kendall's handiwork ... or maybe he's just letting her know she missed out.

One thing's for sure ... Anwar's gonna need a cold spoon, 'cause that hickey's not going anywhere soon. 