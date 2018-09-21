Anwar Hadid Caught With Huge Hickey on His Neck in Milan

Anwar Hadid Huge Hickey ... Hooking Up With Kendall???

Here's Anwar Hadid just trying to keep his love life on the down-low during Milan Fashion Week and ... JUST KIDDING, LOOK AT THAT HUGE HICKEY ON HIS NECK!!!!

The young model is apparently having a great time in Italy, but the love scar has us wondering who left it there? Anwar has a long hookup history with fellow models ... and guess which famous former flame was also in Milan? Kendall Jenner﻿!

Remember, back in the summer, Anwar and Kendall were sucking face﻿ at an after-party.

He's definitely not trying to hide the evidence of a steamy night with someone -- so, maybe it was Kendall's handiwork ... or maybe he's just letting her know she missed out.

One thing's for sure ... Anwar's gonna need a cold spoon, 'cause that hickey's not going anywhere soon.