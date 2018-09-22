J.B. Smoove Shows LeBron James His Monstar Moves, Put Me In 'Space Jam 2'!

J.B. Smoove Shows LeBron His Monstar Moves ... Put Me In 'Space Jam 2'!

EXCLUSIVE

J.B. Smoove LOVES "Space Jam" ... and he's pulling out all the stops to get in the LeBron-led sequel -- showing off his best basketball alien impression!!!

We got the comedian leaving Craig's on Wednesday and he was adamant he'd be perfect for a spot in the new flick.

"LeBron, if I don't get a part in 'Space Jam,' I would lose my marbles, man!" Smoove says.

That's when Smoove reveals he'd be the PERFECT Monstar ... and we gotta say -- his E.T. moves are LEGIT.

And ... just in case LBJ isn't moved by those -- Smoove says he'd make for a great assistant coach too!

"Give me a call, man," Smoove says to LeBron. "Make it happen!"