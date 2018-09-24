7-Year-Old Girl Slays The Hell Outta Nat'l Anthem ... Must Watch!!!

7-Year-Old Slays The Hell Outta National Anthem at MLS Game, MUST WATCH!

Breaking News

Move over, Whitney Houston ... 7-year-old Malea Emma just DOMINATED the National Anthem at the L.A. Galaxy game over the weekend!!!

Okay, maybe she's not at Whitney levels yet -- but she's on track!!!

Emma took the mic and belted out 1 minute and 48 seconds of PURE MAGIC while International soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic smiled and nodded with great approval.

In fact, Zlatan loved it so much he tweeted after the game, "MVP of the game!"

By the way, Emma had to win a contest in order to sing at Sunday's game. The team challenged singers to post a video to social media using the hashtag "#GalaxySocial" to show off their chops.

Emma won by a landslide and, when she showed up to the stadium -- she made the most of her moment.

And, she might be the Galaxy's new good luck charm -- the team won the game 3-0 over the Seattle Sounders.