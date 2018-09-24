Cardi B I'll Perform at Super Bowl ... But I Want My Own Set!!!

Cardi B in Talks to Do Super Bowl Halftime Show with Maroon 5, But Wants Her Own Set

EXCLUSIVE

Hip-hop fans pissed at the NFL for the Maroon 5 halftime show decision might have their Hail Mary answered by none other than Cardi B -- but the NFL might have to blink ... TMZ has learned.

Our sources say Cardi is in negotiations to perform her remix with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You" -- and the main issue being discussed is whether or not CB gets a solo set. We're told she's getting a lot of offers to perform in early February ... so she's trying to make the best deal possible.

Super Bowl LIII is being held in Atlanta, and some fans were hoping the NFL would give props to the ATL's hot music scene. Needless to say, Maroon 5 isn't checking that box for those fans.

Waka Flocka Flame told TMZ Sports the performers should be black and have connections to ATL.

That's why Cardi would make a lot of sense for the NFL.

Stay tuned ...