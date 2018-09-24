Childish Gambino Injured During Dallas Concert with Possible Broken Foot

Childish Gambino Injured During Dallas Concert ... Possible Broken Foot

Exclusive Details

6:50 AM PT -- We're told an official at the American Airlines Center said after the show Childish Gambino broke his foot.

Childish Gambino was injured Sunday night in Dallas during a concert.

He was onstage at the American Airlines Center and 30 minutes before the concert was set to end he suddenly walked off stage and didn't return.

It's unclear what happened. One concertgoer tells us Childish Gambino -- aka Donald Glover -- was attempting to do the splits and hurt himself. Several others say he misstepped during a dance move.

He left the stage without performing his songs, "Redbone" and "3005."

It was part of his This is America Tour. He repeated his promise last night ... that this would be his last concert tour ever.

People in the crowd seemed confused when Childish Gambino left the stage. They began doing the wave, hoping for an encore. The announcer then told the crowd the concert was over.

We do not know the severity of the injury.