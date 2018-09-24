'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks' Ex-Wife I Caught The Fashion Bug Too ... Walks In First Show

'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks' Ex-Wife Walking in First Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE

Jeremy Meeks walked away from his ex-wife and moved onto bigger and better things ... and now she's walkin' his walk -- on her first runway as a fashion model.

Melissa Meeks -- who was married to the "hot felon" for 8 years -- will take the stage at "Black Excellence" at the end of the month in Los Angeles as she dives into the modeling scene ... TMZ has learned.

We're told Melissa will be dressed in a custom cheetah full-body suit with a denim jacket over it. Rawr!

It's the latest move in Melissa's dramatic makeover ... she's already had a vaginal rejuvenation procedure.

Modeling might not be enough to make Jeremy regret moving on -- he's got a kid with Topshop heiress Chloe Green -- but it's worth a shot.

Do you, Melissa.