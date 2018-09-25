Bob Griese Stoked for Undefeated Dolphins ... But I Hope They Lose!

Bob Griese Stoked for Undefeated Dolphins, But Hopes They Lose!

Dolphins legend Bob Griese says he still pops champagne every time the last undefeated NFL team racks up its first L ... and he'll do it again this year, even if the last 0 standing belongs to Miami.

Remember, Griese was the star QB during that legendary 1972 Dolphins season -- when they ran the table and won the Super Bowl ... the ONLY team to make it through the regular season and playoffs without a loss.

Griese notes that the Patriots got close back in 2007 -- but couldn't close the deal in the Super Bowl ... losing to Eli Manning's New York Giants in one of the greatest upsets ever.

Right now, the Dolphins are 3-0 and playing Tom Brady this weekend -- so, does Bob think his squad has what it takes to make history again?

"No."

"They can play well," Bob told us at the Buoniconti Fund’s 33rd annual Great Sports Legends Dinner Monday night ... "but they can't do the unexpected."

"I think everybody's gonna get beat."

Get the champagne ready ...