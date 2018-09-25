Danny Amendola & Olivia Culpo Bikini Football Workout ... Before Pats Game!

Danny Amendola's Beach Football Workout with Olivia Culpo Before Pats Game

Breaking News

How's Miami Dolphins WR Danny Amendola preparing to face off against his old Patriots squad this weekend?

BEACH FOOTBALL WITH HIS SMOKIN' HOT MODEL GIRLFRIEND!!!

Amendola and Olivia Culpo -- Miss Universe 2012 -- hit the sand in South Beach on Tuesday armed with a pigskin and some very small bathing suits.

The two played some catch -- Olivia showed off her rocket arm -- and then they took things to the water ... where Danny gave his GF a piggyback ride around the ocean.

Danny played for the Patriots from 2013 to 2017 -- and won two Super Bowls during his run with Tom Brady and pals.

Amendola signed a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Dolphins during the off-season -- and now, the Fish are 3-0 and have a chance to really make a statement with a victory over New England.

The bad news for Danny ... the Dolphins are 7.5-point underdogs going into Sunday's game.

The good for Danny ... LOOK AT THESE PHOTOS!!!!!!

#Winning.