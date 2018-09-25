Holly Madison Husband Files For Divorce

Holly Madison's Husband Pasquale Rotella Files For Divorce

Holly Madison ﻿is about to be on the market ... her husband, Pasquale Rotella, has filed for divorce from the former Playboy model.

Holly and Pasquale got hitched in 2013, and they have 2 kids together, daughter Rainbow Aurora and son Forest. The couple decided to end their union after their romance was said to have fizzled out.

According to the divorce docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Pasquale filed on August 31 in Vegas.

Rotella posted a statement Tuesday, saying, "It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate. First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity."

Holly famously dated Hugh Hefner ﻿and was one of the stars of the TV show, "The Girls Next Door."

Holly and Pasquale got married at Disneyland ... but their marriage won't have a storybook ending.