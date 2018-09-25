Cardinals' Josh Rosen Thanks Sam Bradford ... It's Not Awkward!

Josh Rosen Thanks Sam Bradford, It's Not Awkward!

How's Arizona Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford handling being demoted in place of rookie QB Josh Rosen?

Really well ... at least, according to Josh.

Bradford got the hook Sunday after falling behind to the Bears ... in another lackluster start for the former #1 overall pick.

Rosen was thrown into the game with just minutes remaining -- and while he couldn't pull off a Baker Mayfield and lead his squad to a come-from-behind victory, he's officially been named the starter moving forward.

But there's no bitterness or hostility -- so says Rosen -- who thanked 30-year-old Bradford for being supportive at practice on Monday.

"Since day 1, Sam has had my back and helped me become the best quarterback I could be. I cannot thank him enough for showing me how to be a professional in every sense of the word."

"He is a leader, mentor, and great person. He and Mike Glennon couldn’t have been more supportive at a time that I thought might be a bit tense or awkward today."

"I couldn’t be more thrilled to be in a QB room with two of the most selfless people I’ve ever been around as I start my career as a quarterback in the NFL. For that I say thank you."

"With that being said, let’s get the valley rockin’ AZ!!!!"

Next up ... Seattle.

Good luck!