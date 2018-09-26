Jeremy Piven's Swear Jokes at Victims' Fundraising Event Weren't Offensive

Jeremy Piven Cussed as MC of Victims' Event But Not Offensive, Some Say

Jeremy Piven dropped some cuss words last week in front of what might have been the wrong crowd, but some guests say it certainly wasn't as shocking as it's been made out to be.

Piven hosted a fundraising gala this past weekend for Face Forward -- an org that offers reconstructive surgery and emotional support for victims of DV and human trafficking. At one point during the event, Piven got on the mic and did a comedy set of sorts.

A report said he went on an expletive-laced tirade -- which ended with a "F*** you all" when some of his final jokes fell flat. But, based on this clip, which we're told mostly comprises the first half of Piven's remarks, nobody seemed too bothered by his swearing.

Again, it might've been a risky venture to drop words like "bulls**t" or the f-bomb in front of an audience like this -- but according to 2 victims at the event ... Piven's jokes were perfectly fine.

Andreas Christopheros tells us he appreciates people being mindful of his trauma, but says, "survivors need to laugh like anyone else." On Jeremy's performance, he adds, "I don’t know anyone in that room that was offended he was making some edgy jokes."

Theresa Gentry -- a Face Forward patient who was also present -- says, "I didn’t take anything in Jeremy’s set personally and it was comedy. I remember at one point he asked if he should go deeper, meaning more risqué not anything sexual! And we all yelled yes!!"

It's interesting Piven was tapped for the event considering the #MeToo allegations against him, but either way ... we're told the event raised over $500,000 toward the cause.