Kevin Hart Bill Cosby Prison Stand-Up Too Hot to Handle!!!

Kevin Hart Says Bill Cosby Doing Stand-Up in Prison is a Tough Call

Kevin Hart's not going to make the call on whether Bill Cosby should do stand-up comedy in prison or not ... and he's happy keeping it that way.

We got the "Night School" star out in NYC Wednesday afternoon and asked if the recently sentenced Cosby should be allowed to do stand-up while he's locked up ... Kevin didn't want to touch the subject with a ten-foot pole.

Hart says it doesn't really matter to him if the disgraced comedian grabs the mic to entertain some prisoners, though ... because he'll never be in his audience.

Don't jinx yourself, Kev.