L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Sounds Presidential Defending Sen. Ted Cruz

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is sounding more and more like a guy who is running for prez in 2020 after coming to Sen. Ted Cruz's defense ... and getting critical of President Trump.

We got hizzoner at Avalon in Hollywood Tuesday night where he was hosting a fundraiser for the Democratic party. We wanted to get Garcetti's take on Cruz getting heckled out of a D.C. restaurant ... a la Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Garcetti tells us he was NOT down with activists chasing Cruz and his wife out of the D.C. joint and you gotta watch -- because it's the words he uses that have presidential campaign written all over it. He hasn't announced yet, but based on our recon ... Garcetti's definitely running in 2020.

The Mayor also had some parting shots for Trump, laying full blame on 45 for what he considers America's failing image in the world's eyes. Garcetti's point ... he would've LOL'd with the rest of the United Nations Assembly.