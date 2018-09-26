Brett Kavanaugh, Dr. Christine Ford Lawyers for Both ... Strong Hillary Clinton Connection

Lawyers for Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Ford Have Hillary Clinton Connections

The lawyers for Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Ford both have strong Hillary Clinton connections.

It's interesting ... Dr. Ford's lawyer, Debra Katz, was a campaign fundraiser for Clinton during her 2016 Presidential campaign. She's pictured back in August 2016, with Clinton leaving a fundraiser at a private home in Southampton, New York.

Katz famously represented a University of Colorado student who claimed she was the victim of retaliation by the school after she said she was subjected to a sexually hostile academic environment.

As for Kavanaugh's lawyer, Beth Wilkinson ... she's a high-powered, Washington D.C. lawyer who represented multiple top Clinton aides involved in the FBI email investigation during the campaign.

Wilkinson, a long-time Democratic booster, is married to CNN contributor David Gregory.

Also interesting ... Wilkinson was a prosecutor in the case of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and successfully argued for the death penalty.

Both lawyers are well-regarded in the legal community and fierce advocates.