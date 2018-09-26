Rob Gronkowski Says Bro Doesn't Speak For Me, No Beef with Patriots

Rob Gronkowski My Bro Doesn't Speak For Me ... No Beef with the Pats

Rob Gronkowski says he's ain't mad at his big bro for stirring up drama with the Patriots -- claiming Chris Gronkowski just got caught up in the moment when he shaded Rob's team on the radio.

Backstory ... Chris appeared on "Kirk & Callahan" on WEEI this week and told the guys Rob had issues with the team during the offseason that seemed to center on his contract.

Essentially, Chris said Rob wanted more freedom, more respect ... and more money!

"He wanted to get what he deserved. He was being paid like he was just a mediocre tight end, and just wanted to get some respect on that end."

Enter Rob, who faced the media Wednesday and was asked if what Chris said was true. Short answer ... no.

"He doesn't speak for myself and he knows he doesn't. He probably just got caught up a little bit," Rob said.

"To tell you the truth, I feel like he probably was going on for a promotion thing for his ice shaker. No lie."

It's true ... Chris' ice shaker business is kind of a big deal -- Rob pointed out he's even been featured on "Shark Tank" with Alex Rodriguez.

"So, I guess buy his ice shaker is what he was trying to get to ... and he probably got caught up in all that nonsense."

Gronk says he'll forgive his brother for the confusion ... as long as he sends him a few shakers.