'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star David Henrie Charged in Airport Gun Case

"Wizards of Waverly Place" star David Henrie has been officially charged for bringing a loaded gun to an airport ... TMZ has learned.

The L.A. City Attorney's Office has filed three charges against Henrie -- carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.

We broke the story ... Henrie was busted earlier this month after TSA agents discovered he had a loaded gun on him. He was taken into custody shortly afterward. The weapon was an M&P Shield 9mm pistol.

Our cameras spoke with David after his release and he told us the whole thing was a mistake, and the gun was totally legal. He also praised cops for their handling of the incident. In a statement, he said, "More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened."

If convicted, he faces a maximum of one year behind bars.