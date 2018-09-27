Kanye West Rocks MAGA Hat with Kaepernick Shirt

Kanye West MAGA Hat with Kaepernick Shirt? ... Yeah.

Can you support both Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick at the same time?

Kanye West believes you can ...

The rapper rolled over to the offices of The Fader on Thursday in Trump's "Make America Great Again" hat ... while wearing a sweatshirt with Kaep's name spelled out across the chest.

Is he making a point about how he can see both sides? Is he just out of clean laundry?

Remember, Trump famously referred to Colin as a "son of a bitch" and called for NFL owners to fire all players who didn't stand for the national anthem.

But, Ye applauded Nike for signing Kaep to a deal recently -- saying, "I stand for giving everyone a voice."

He added, "Adidas giving me a voice and Nike giving Colin voice on a big business level makes the world a more advanced place."

[h/t Andy Cohn]