Tupac's Estate Settles 5-Year Lawsuit and Wins Back Unreleased Music

Tupac's estate is getting a treasure trove of unreleased music, although not as much cash as it wanted.

We've learned Tupac's estate has settled its lawsuit against Entertainment One, the company it sued because the estate claimed E.O. had screwed it over royalties to the tune of 7 figures.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Entertainment One will pay the estate a substantial 6-figure amount. But, there's something way more significant.

Tupac's mom, Afeni Shakur, was the administrator of Tupac's estate back in 2013 and sued Entertainment One to get a bunch of unreleased master recordings her son had made.

Afeni died in 2016, but the lawsuit trudged on ... until this week. We've learned those unreleased masters will now go back to the estate. We're told the value of the recordings is huge.