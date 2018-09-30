Tim Tebow Greatest NFL Player Ever? ... Probably Tom Brady

Tim Tebow Says Tom Brady 'Probably' Best NFL Player Ever

Is Tom Brady the greatest NFL player of all time? Tim Tebow thinks so ... but this clip just set off a firestorm in the TMZ office.

Jim Brown. Joe Montana. Jerry Rice. Lawrence Taylor.

You could make a case for all of 'em -- but some people feel TB12's resume is the most impressive.

5 Super Bowl rings. 8 AFC championships. 3 NFL MVPs. 4 Super Bowl MVP. 13 Pro Bowls.

Jim Brown posted 12,312 yards in just 9 seasons -- and remember, the NFL season was significantly shorter back when he played. He was a 3-time MVP and made the Pro Bowl every year he played. He was an 8-time All-Pro.

Lawrence Taylor was a monster who changed the game forever. He was also the last defensive player to win the NFL MVP award (1986).

Jerry Rice is easily the greatest WR of all time. He still holds the record for all-time receiving yards and TDs ... and he leads the TD category by a mile.

So, who's the #1 greatest NFL player of all time?