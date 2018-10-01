Lil Pump Losing Out On $1 Million After Fall Shows Canceled

Lil Pump Losing Out On $1 Mil ... Fall Shows Canceled

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Pump is missing out on a huge payday ... the rapper just had 15 shows scrapped and we've learned it's preventing him from earning 7 figures!

We're told Lil Pump was getting $70,000 per show on his upcoming tour ... and with 15 concerts off the table, he's losing out on $1,050,000!

Adding insult to injury ... the "Gucci Gang" rapper says he's going back to jail for a couple months for violating his parole when he got busted in Miami during a traffic stop. We're guessing that's the reason his tour was banged.

Pump was supposed to start touring September 28 with stops in 10 states and Canada ... but his concerts and cash are going out the window.