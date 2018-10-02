Cyhi the Prynce Says $500k Rap Battle Challenge to Joe Budden is Serious

Cyhi the Prynce Dead Serious About $500k Rap Battle ... Bring It, Joe Budden!!!

Cyhi the Prynce has a half-a-mil message for Joe Budden -- if you wanna talk smack, be ready to back it up with a rap battle for all the cheddar. In other words, put up or shut up!

We talked to Kanye West's GOOD Music labelmate Tuesday after he and the ex-Slaughterhouse MC got into a Twitter feud where Cyhi challenged Joe to battle, and put $500,000 on the line.

The war of words comes after Joe mocked Cyhi for hyping Kanye's recent album releases -- and reportedly saying Cyhi probably couldn't ante up the $500k. Well, clearly Cyhi's got the money ... 'cause he told us he's absolutely serious.

He's also positive he'll destroy Joe thanks to the "word of God."

As for Joe, he told Cyhi to "relax." We say ... welcome to the cypher zone!!