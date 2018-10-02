TMZ

Dez Bryant Shows Off Hands In Field Workout ... Message To NFL??

10/2/2018 12:40 PM PDT

Breaking News

Dez Bryant sent a memo to NFL teams Tuesday ... and here it is.

The ex-Dallas Cowboys superstar hit the football field and caught passes with one hand ... with two hands ... and then lying down.

"Monkey started to jump on my back," Dez said of the workout ... "We got some great work in today."

Translation: PLEASE SIGN ME!!!!!!

Dez hasn't found a football home since the 'Boys booted him back in April ... and just days after Terrell Owens told TMZ Sports Dez's career will be over if he ain't signed in the next few months -- Dez hit social media with this.

Coincidence?? We think not.

Somebody give him a chance!!!!!!!!!!!

