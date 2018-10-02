Ryder Cup Fan Claims Eyeball Exploded When Struck By Brooks Koepka Shot

Ryder Cup Fan My Eyeball Exploded When Hit By Brooks Koepka Tee Shot

The woman lying on the ground in this photo claims her eyeball "exploded" when she was struck by a Brooks Koepka tee shot at the Ryder Cup ... and now she's threatening to sue.

49-year-old Corine Remande was watching the USA vs. Europe event on Friday morning at the Le Golf National club in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (near Paris) ... when Koepka's 6th hole tee shot hooked left and smacked her in the face.

Remande crumpled to the ground while fans and medical personnel rushed to tend to her. Koepka also raced over to check on her and gave her a signed glove.

The woman was transported to a local eye specialist. It was revealed she had suffered a "fracture of the right socket and the explosion of the eyeball."

Now, Remande is pointing the finger at Ryder Cup tournament officials -- claiming they failed to properly warn and protect spectators from wild golf shots.

She's considering her legal options -- but hasn't filed a lawsuit yet.

However, a Ryder Cup spokesperson says "fore" was shouted several times before it hit the fan.

Koepka commented on the incident after winning his match with Tony Finau, saying "It doesn't feel good, it really doesn't. You feel terrible for them."

"You don't want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman, and it's not a good feeling."