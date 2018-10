Benicio Del Toro What Memory Loss? ... I Forgot

Benicio Del Toro Has Fun Joking About His Short-Term Memory Loss

EXCLUSIVE

Benicio Del Toro proved to us he really does have short-term memory problems when he's not acting.

We got the "Sicario" star at LAX and asked about his recent revelation that he has "hyper sensitive" memory when he's immersed in a role, and terrible recollection during his daily life.

It seems like he's playing along with our photog. But again, dude's a great actor, so you be the judge.

Benicio's long-term memory seems to be intact. He definitely knows who won last year's World Series.