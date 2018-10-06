Terry Bradshaw Says Steelers Screwed Up, They Shoulda Offered Le'Veon More Money!

Terry Bradshaw Steelers Screwed Up ... They Shoulda Offered Le'Veon More Money!!

Terry Bradshaw says Pittsburgh REALLY crapped the bed when it came to Le'Veon Bell ... telling TMZ Sports the Steelers shoulda offered him WAY MORE MONEY!!!

The Steelers reportedly gave their All-Pro running back a three-year, $47 million deal -- and Bradshaw says it's no wonder why Bell spit on that offer.

"He's worth a lot. He's worth a lot more," Bradshaw tells us. "There's nobody like him in the NFL."

Don't worry too much, Steelers fans ... Terry says Pitt should still make the playoffs without the RB. But, even if they don't ... Terry tells us don't blame it on Le'Veon!!!

We also asked if Ben Roethlisberger should get involved to help both sides hammer out a deal -- Terry told us, when it comes to the QB, "You stay out of contracts! Stay out of it."