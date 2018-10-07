Paul Pierce Scuffles with Security at McGregor Fight Calls them Racist

Paul Pierce Scuffles with Security and Calls Them Racist at McGregor Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce got into it with a security guard Saturday night at UFC 229 in Vegas.

Paul was trying to get to the first floor of the arena when apparently a security guard questioned if he had a ticket to be in the area.

The two exchanged words, and at one point the guard puts his hands on Pierce to block him from walking.

Staff eventually intervened and the two separated, you hear Pierce call the guards racist before walking back to his seat.

The incident was mild compared to what happened later in the evening, after Khabib submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round, jumped into the crowd and attacked Conor's camp.

Members of Khabib's camp then attacked Conor inside the Octagon.

BTW ... we got Paul on the way out after the fight, and while he was mum on his own confrontation ... he definitely had some thoughts on McGregor vs. Khabib.