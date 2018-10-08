Bethenny Frankel Moving on with Mystery Man

Bethenny Frankel Seen Holding Hands with Mystery Man in Boston

EXCLUSIVE

Bethenny Frankel has a new man in her life -- a couple months after her BF, Dennis Shields, died of an apparent overdose.

TMZ obtained this picture of Bethenny holding hands with a mystery man Sunday in Boston. It's unclear who he is or what they were doing in Beantown but, based on the grip they've got on each other ... it's looking serious.

As we reported ... Bethenny's on-again, off-again BF, Dennis, was found dead of a suspected overdose nearly 60 days ago at his Trump Tower apartment. She said her final goodbyes a few days after Dennis died.

Moving on's never easy, but good for Bethenny if she's finding her way.