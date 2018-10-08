WWE's Big Show Hits NY Jets Game ... Helps Kids Fight Cancer

WWE's Big Show Hits NY Jets Game, Helps Kids Fight Cancer

Breaking News

WWE superstar Big Show was stoked to watch the NY Jets beat the Broncos this weekend -- but he was FAR more interested in some VIPs at the game who are battling cancer.

Big Show -- along with fellow WWE superstars Bayley and Curt Hawkins -- hit up MetLife Stadium as part of the "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign.

Behind the scenes, the wrestling stars got to hang with the real stars of the game -- the brave kids from Goryeb Children’s Hospital in New Jersey.

Besides the great seats and the cool meet-and-greet with the WWE stars, the kids also served as honorary captains during the coin toss.

The good news ... the Jets emerged victorious -- beating the Broncos 34-16.

Props to everyone involved.