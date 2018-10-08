TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

WWE's Big Show Hits NY Jets Game ... Helps Kids Fight Cancer

10/8/2018 10:48 AM PDT

WWE's Big Show Hits NY Jets Game, Helps Kids Fight Cancer

Breaking News

WWE superstar Big Show was stoked to watch the NY Jets beat the Broncos this weekend -- but he was FAR more interested in some VIPs at the game who are battling cancer. 

Big Show -- along with fellow WWE superstars Bayley and Curt Hawkins -- hit up MetLife Stadium as part of the "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign. 

Behind the scenes, the wrestling stars got to hang with the real stars of the game -- the brave kids from Goryeb Children’s Hospital in New Jersey. 

Besides the great seats and the cool meet-and-greet with the WWE stars, the kids also served as honorary captains during the coin toss. 

The good news ... the Jets emerged victorious -- beating the Broncos 34-16. 

Props to everyone involved. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web