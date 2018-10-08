WWE's Big Show Hits NY Jets Game ... Helps Kids Fight Cancer

Breaking News
WWE superstar Big Show was stoked to watch the NY Jets beat the Broncos this weekend -- but he was FAR more interested in some VIPs at the game who are battling cancer.
Big Show -- along with fellow WWE superstars Bayley and Curt Hawkins -- hit up MetLife Stadium as part of the "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign.
Behind the scenes, the wrestling stars got to hang with the real stars of the game -- the brave kids from Goryeb Children’s Hospital in New Jersey.
Besides the great seats and the cool meet-and-greet with the WWE stars, the kids also served as honorary captains during the coin toss.
The good news ... the Jets emerged victorious -- beating the Broncos 34-16.
Props to everyone involved.