Deontay Wilder Says He Could Make $100 Million For Tyson Fury Fight

If you thought Deontay Wilder was taking a shot in the wallet by fighting Tyson Fury and not Anthony Joshua, bite your tongue. 'Cause Wilder says he could make SERIOUS money his next time in the ring.

Like $100 million serious.

Deontay sat down with the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show and when he was asked if he was bummed he wasn't fighting Joshua -- the biggest fight in the sport -- he broke some news.

"People always think the money is in Europe and it's over there. The money is not, it's here, because of the cap that they have there."

Wilder claims that there is a revenue cap on fights in Europe that doesn't exist stateside, and because of that -- plus the INSANE interest his matchup with Fury is generating -- he could make more here.

"Pay-per-view here we can do 59 all the way up to 100."

He's talking about millions of dollars by the way, and he's so jazzed about it he could barely talk.

