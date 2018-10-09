Bella Hadid Birthday Kiss ... PDA With The Weeknd

Bella Hadid Getting Birthday Kiss From The Weeknd in New York City

Bella Hadid ﻿is getting wishes for a happy 22nd birthday ... and passionate kisses from The Weeknd. ﻿

The super cute couple was in New York City Tuesday celebrating Bella's bday ... and the model let everyone know how great it is to be feeling 22 with some post-lunch PDA.

Bella and The Weeknd have been inseparable since reigniting their romance earlier this year, and it appears they're more in love than ever.

The two wore matching black outfits for their day date in SoHo ... and we're guessing they'll slip into their birthday suits a little later.