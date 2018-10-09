DeMarcus Ware Shoulder Presses Partner ... In 'DWTS' Tango

You knew DeMarcus Ware could jump over his "Dancing with the Stars" partner ... but did you know he could shoulder press her too???

It's true ... 'cause the ex-Dallas Cowboys superstar lifted Lindsay Arnold straight over his 6'4" frame Monday night -- and it was awesome!!!!!!

D-Ware's been killin' the dance game with his NFL athleticism -- hoppin' over Lindsay in his 'DWTS' debut last month and then throwing her around like a rag doll in Monday's tango.

So, how'd it go over with the judges???

THEY LOVED IT!!!

"Almost a superhuman display of strength," judge Len Goodman said.

Ware scored a 26 outta 30 -- and staved off elimination for another week. Which is huge ... 'cause the competition (Tinashe, Alexis Ren, Juan Pablo Di Pace) is STIFF.

Only one more trick for Ware left to do on the show ... squats with Arnold on his back next week???