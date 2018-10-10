Rapper Jim Jones Officially Hit with 5 Felony Charges for June Arrest

Jim Jones Charged with 5 Felonies ... For June Car Chase Bust

EXCLUSIVE

Jim Jones is officially facing a handful of felony drug and firearm charges for his June arrest in Georgia after a police chase ... TMZ has learned.

The rapper's been hit with 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance and 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony -- so 5 felony charges total ... according to new legal docs.

Jones has also been charged with a 6th count of possession of marijuana, less than an ounce ... which is a misdemeanor.

We broke the story ... Jones was busted on June 20 in Coweta County when a car he was a passenger in led cops on a chase. When it finally stopped, cops searched the vehicle and found marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges and 2 loaded pistols.

Neither Jones nor the 3 others in the car, including the driver, admitted possession of the items ... so they were all arrested.

Jones' arraignment on the charges is scheduled for later this month. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to decades in prison.