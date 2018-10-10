Joe Giudice He's Outta Here!!! Judge Orders Deportation

Joe Giudice Will Be Deported to Italy After Getting Out of Prison

Joe Giudice has to get the hell up outta the United States -- a judge is deporting him to his native Italy ... once he gets out of prison, that is.

The judge issued the deportation order Tuesday in Pennsylvania. The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star had begged the judge to let him stay in the U.S. with Teresa and their 4 kids, but no dice for the Guidices.

Joe's more than halfway through serving a 41-month prison sentence for conspiracy to commit wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa was well aware deportation was a very real possibility and sounds like she's down to stand by her man. Earlier this year, during the 'RHONJ' reunion, she called Italy a beautiful place to live and said she'll embrace the change if it comes.

Well, the change is coming. Unless, Joe files a successful appeal. He has until Nov. 9 to do that.