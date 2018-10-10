Selena Gomez Has 'Emotional Breakdown' and Now Receiving Mental Health Treatment

Selena Gomez 'Emotional Breakdown' in Hospital Now Receiving Mental Health Treatment

Selena Gomez was hospitalized twice in the last 2 weeks ... and the second time she suffered what sources called an emotional breakdown ... she's now at a mental health facility for treatment.

Multiple sources tell TMZ, the 26-year-old singer was at her Studio City, CA home the last week of September when the first emergency hit. We're told she was despondent and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count in the wake of her kidney transplant. Our sources say a family member drove her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

We're told Selena was released days later but had to be re-admitted late last week because her low blood cell count persisted, and it threw Selena into a downward emotional spiral.

Soon after she was admitted she insisted on leaving, but doctors said she couldn't. We're told Selena had "a meltdown" and "freaked out." Selena tried ripping the IV's out of her arm. Several sources called the episode "an emotional breakdown."

We're told Selena is currently at an East Coast psychiatric facility and is receiving dialectical behavior therapy -- DBT. The therapy treats various mental health disorders. Selena has received DBT in the past.

There have been multiple signs of trouble. Several sources tell us there has been a virtual blackout of information and contact from her team for several weeks.

Selena posted on September 23 she was taking a break from social media ... noting, "Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

Before leaving social media, Selena did an Instagram Live answering questions from fans and said depression had consumed her life for 5 years.

Selena was a target of hateful comments on social media after her ex, Justin Bieber, got engaged to Hailey Baldwin.

27 de septiembre: Selena Gomez junto a fans en Newport Beach, California. pic.twitter.com/WHXoOQmW5U — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) September 28, 2018

The last photo we can verify of Selena was taken September 27 with fans in Newport Beach, CA.

Selena did a stint in rehab back in 2014. Last year she underwent a major surgery when she received the kidney transplant.