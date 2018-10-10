Snoop Dogg Visits Cleveland Browns Practice, Joining the Dawg Pound?

Snoop Dogg Visits Cleveland Browns Practice ... Joining Dawg Pound?!

The Dawg Pound turned into the D.O.DOUBLE G. Pound on Wednesday ... 'cause Snoop Dogg was in attendance to watch Baker Mayfield and Co. at Cleveland Browns practice!!

Just one tiny issue here -- Snoop is a MASSIVE Pittsburgh Steelers fan ... and the Steelers have a rivalry with the Browns that goes back decades.

But, It didn't seem awkward when the rap legend hit up Browns practice in Berea ... dappin' up all the players and coaches as the team preps for the L.A. Chargers this weekend.

So ... is Snoop trading in his Black & Gold for the Orange & Brown?? Head coach Hue Jackson says he's been friends with the Doggfather for a while ... and took a friendly jab at him for being MIA for the past 2 years.

Hey, it's been a while since the Browns have had even a sliver of success. Let them have their clout.